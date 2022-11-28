Arctic Winds, Heavy Snow Showers in Natrona County.

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder. Winter has arrived and it's that special time of year where we get to sweep and scrape windshields before going somewhere.

Snow showers are likely today after 10 a.m. and into tomorrow for a total accumulation of up to 5 inches.

Casper Mountain could see up to 6 inches by the end of today.

Tuesday will be exceptionally cold with a daytime low of -5, but -15 that evening.

