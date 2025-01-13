Arctic storm, biting temperatures on horizon

CASPER, Wyo. — While conditions have been chilly in the Casper area of late, they’re going to be getting much chillier in the coming week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, an oncoming arctic storm will cause temperatures in central Wyoming to plummet.

An arctic storm is expected to hit the region beginning Saturday, Jan. 18, and will likely last for several days. According to the NWS in Riverton, this will be the first arctic airmass impact that Wyoming will see this winter season.

Models indicate that low temperatures will reach double digits below zero for most locations by the morning of Sunday, Jan. 19. High temperatures, meanwhile, may only reach the single digits Jan. 19 and 20. Early forecasts show a low of minus 15 on Jan. 19.

The NWS in Riverton reports that snow is possible during the cold front, though the amount of snowfall expected is still unclear.

