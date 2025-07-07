Happy Retirement K-9 Archer, The Four-legged Crime Fighter Who Kept Us Safe

After 9 incredible years of dedicated service, K9 Archer has officially retired from the Mills Police Department.

He’s spent nearly a decade protecting our community with loyalty, courage, and a whole lot of heart as a Narcotics Detector and Patrol K9.

During his career K9 Archer is credited with over 500 Deployments, the arrest of over 100 suspects, he ensured the peaceful surrender of 10 suspects during patrol deployments, had a tracking record totaling over 8 miles, and completed 2,168 training hours.

Additionally, he is credited for the seizure of $55,000 cash, over 9 pounds of Narcotics, $300,000 of drug paraphernalia, and six illegally possessed firearms.

He and Detective Acord also earned several awards throughout their career as a team including the High Desert Police K9 Association Patrol Case of the Year Award in 2023, the Colorado Police K9 Association Narcotics Detection Case of the Year in 2020, the National Police Canine Detection Case of the Quarter in 2018, and over 8 first place awards while competing in Police K9 Competitions throughout Colorado in the Obedience, Narcotics Detection, Agility, and Hardest Bite events.

They also earned numerous second and third place awards in the same categories during their time competing.

K9 Archer will now enjoy his well-earned retirement right where he belongs—at home with his handler, Detective Kate Acord.

Scroll down to see more pictures of K9 Archer!

Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service During his career K9 Archer is credited with over 500 Deployments, the arrest of over 100 suspects, he ensured the peaceful surrender of 10 suspects during patrol deployments, had a tracking record totaling over 8 miles, and completed 2,168 training hours. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM