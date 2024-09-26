Arapahoe woman sentenced to 121 months for child abuse, assault

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Kandace Sitting Eagle, 34, of Arapahoe, was sentenced to 121 months’ imprisonment for aggravated child abuse, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon. These crimes arose from abuse of Sitting Eagle’s 13-year-old child.

According to trial evidence and statements made at the sentencing, Kandace Sitting Eagle and her husband, Truman Sitting Eagle, who was sentenced to 108 months in prison in August 2024, abused the child for weeks in late 2023. The abuse included beatings with a metal rod, isolation and starvation, according to a press release by the Department of Justice.

A school resource officer discovered the abuse during a welfare check made after the child had not been to school in over a month. During the visit, Kandace and Truman repeatedly lied to the officer regarding the whereabouts and welfare of the child. The officer eventually found the child in a crawl space under the Sitting Eagles’ trailer where his parents were hiding him.

Kandace Sitting Eagle was indicted on Jan. 12 and convicted by a federal jury on June 13 after a four-day trial. In addition to the 121 months in prison, the sentence includes five years of supervised release and $33,000 in restitution to Wyoming Medicaid for medical expenses related to the victim’s care. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Sept. 24 in Cheyenne.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wind River Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook.