Arapahoe Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Strangulation

Daniel Anthony Whiteplume, 26, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for assault by strangulation. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on July 10, 2024.

According to court documents, on September 6, 2022, Whiteplume was receiving a ride to an uncle’s house due to his intoxication. During the ride, he became angry and jerked the steering wheel of the moving car. The driver was near the uncle’s house and pulled over.

Whiteplume began beating and then strangling the victim, who was the driver. The victim was later taken to the hospital and contacted by the Wind River Police Department. Special agents and victim services personnel with the FBI were also brought in to assist with the investigation.

They observed injuries consistent with the victim’s account of the incident. Whiteplume pleaded guilty to the charge on March 30, 2023.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted this case.

