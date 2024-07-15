WYDOT to Begin Demolition on I-25 Bridge over North Platte River in Casper

Starting Thursday, July 18, Ames Construction will begin removing the south Interstate 25 bridge over the North Platte River in Casper.

This process includes removing the concrete decking and underlying steel girders, which cross the river.

"Though Ames and WYDOT will take measures to prevent debris from falling into the river during this demolition, it’s advisable to those using this portion of the river to portage around the construction area" wrote the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

"As with any demolition or construction project, unforeseen issues can arise at any time. Therefore until the bridge is removed (estimated to be completed by Aug. 3), we strongly encourage anyone using the river to avoid this area. This advisory is in effect during working hours of 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday, until the bridge has been removed."

In June, WYDOT began the two year project to replace five bridges in Casper and repave the Poplar Street Onramp, all of which is set to be completed in November 2025 at a cost of $57.6 million.

