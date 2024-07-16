Visit Casper Earns International Accreditation for Excellence

Today Visit Casper will receive its continued accreditation at Destination International's Annual Convention in Florida.

The Wyoming Tourism marketing agency is among 250 destination marketing organizations in the world to have this seal.

“In the tourism marketing industry, having DMAP accreditation shows our commitment to excellence,” said Tyler Daugherty, President/CEO of Visit Casper. “At Visit Casper, we want to do the best job possible of responsibly growing and strategically promoting the travel industry and the many businesses and local jobs it supports. Through this renewed accreditation, we are committed to doing the best job possible for Natrona County.”

The globally recognized DMAP is a third-party accreditation program that raises agency expectations toward excellence and increases credibility for industry stakeholders. To receive this designation, Visit Casper must comply with mandatory and voluntary industry standards, including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research.

“Maintaining our DMAP accreditation showcases Visit Casper’s commitment to travel and tourism, as well as our community,” said Cole Montgomery, Board Chair for Visit Casper. “As a DMO, it’s vital that we operate at the highest industry standard possible to continue to have a positive economic impact to Natrona County as we welcome visitors to experience our destination.”

