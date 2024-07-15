Natrona County School District’s Enrollment Continues to Decrease

The Natrona County School District's enrollment last year decreased, and it's projected to decrease further this year.

The district estimates there will be about 12,289 students enrolled for the 2024-2025 school year.

This will mark a decade-long drop in attendance. Staffing has been reduced as a result along with state funding.

Natrona County's population as a whole is growing, however.

Data from the State Economic Analysis Division shows the state has added more than 7,200 residents since April 2020. Wyoming's population grew about .4% in 2023 and continues to grow at an estimated rate of .5% today.

In the last year Casper was the third fastest growing city in the state, under Cheyenne and Sheridan. The town of Mills ranked first in Wyoming for the fastest annual growth, gaining 93 residents.

The question is, then, if the population of Natrona County is growing, why isn't the school district's enrollment?

One theory is that more parents are opting to home school. The National Home Education Research Institute finds that homeschooling rates doubled during the pandemic.

Per capita, Wyoming is in the 12th spot for most home schooled students.

Another theory points towards an uptick in parents opting for private school, which can sometimes provide more specialized attention, religious teaching and offer more mental health support.

The other common talking point on this subject is a low birth rate. Wyoming has one of the lowest birth rates in the United States with about 61 births per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44 years of age. This per the CDC.

The upcoming school year's operating budget is about $255.8 million. Of this operating budget, 72% is devoted to direct classroom instruction and instructional support; 25% will go towards general support services, 6% to board reserve, 4% to fund transfers, and 1% to board priority and contingency.

