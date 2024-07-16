Aloha! Casper College Hosting Luau to Raise Money for STAR Program

The Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association are hosting a summer luau. Proceeds will help support the STAR program at Casper College.

The luau will occur on Thursday, July 25, from 6-8 p.m. in the Chapman Lobby of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center on the Casper College campus.

Only 100 tickets will be available, and the cost is $50 per person.

“All of the proceeds will support the Casper College STAR program. STAR, Successful Transition and Academic Retention, helps CC students who have aged out of foster care, are homeless, or are first-generation college students,” said Denise Bressler, executive director of the foundation and alumni association.

The event will include a traditional luau dinner and a tropical cocktail, and it promises to be a fun night. The suggested dress for the event is Hawaiian attire. To buy tickets, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/events-at-a-glance or call Rachel Macy, foundation office assistant, at 307-268-2256.

Enchanting Wyoming Castle is a Fairytale Come True Have you ever wanted to own your own castle? Well, you don't even need to leave Wyoming to make that fairytale come true.