Applications open for UW GrowinG Internship Program

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming’s GrowinG Internship Program is now accepting applications for 2025.

The program connects beginning farmers and ranchers with host farms and ranches, providing interns with hands-on agricultural experience. For hosts, the program offers an opportunity to mentor the next generation of Wyoming farmers and ranchers.

To be eligible, intern applicants must be 18 years or older and have less than 10 years’ experience managing their own farm or ranch.

“I’ve loved every minute of [my internship],” says Ronni Owens, a 2024 GrowinG intern. “It’s a lot of long days and early mornings, but it shows what you can do.”

The program provides a $5,000 stipend for a 10-week work experience, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmers and Ranchers grant. Host farms and ranches must be located in Wyoming.

Selected interns spend 10 weeks on a host farm or ranch, assisting with daily activities and learning from the site host. Accepted candidates work with hosts to establish specific start and end dates.

Hosts provide room and board as well as safe educational experiences.

“Being on site provides invaluable real-world insights into farm and ranch management,” program co-director Ben Rashford said. “The mentorship and hands-on learning make a big impact.”

The GrowinG program aims to place interns with hosts whose daily work encompasses activities interns are interested in, from herding cattle on horseback to arranging cut flowers.

During their internship, interns write a weekly work summary and take part in at least one agricultural educational event, such as a Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station field day or the Wyoming Sheep and Wool Festival.

GrowinG interns who are also degree-seeking students are encouraged to seek academic credit for participating in the GrowinG Internship Program. Academic credit must be arranged in advance between the student and an academic advisor within the granting educational institution.

Online application forms for 2025 hosts and interns are available here. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, Feb. 7.