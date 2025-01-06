Vehicle hits, totals snowplow; WYDOT reminds drivers to be cautious

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported that a snowplow was hit by a Honda CR-V at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 on U.S. Highway 14 west of Dayton.

That’s according to a social media post from WYDOT, which stated that the driver of the Honda lost control on a turn heading east, causing the vehicle to hit a snowplow that was performing a shoulder cut on the westbound lane.

According to the post, the driver of the Honda reported minor injuries, while the driver of the snowplow reported none.

“Road conditions at the time reported snowfall with slick roads with limited visibility,” the post stated. “The driver of the Honda was cited for driving too fast for conditions.”

The post noted that the snowplow received major damage to its blade, meaning it will be totaled.

This is the seventh snowplow in Wyoming to be hit this season.

“WYDOT reminds drivers to be mindful when driving in winter conditions,” the post stated. “This includes checking road conditions before traveling, driving at a speed suitable for the conditions, and watching for snowplows.”

The post also encouraged drivers to check wyoroad.info prior to traveling. The website includes detailed and real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras and atmospheric sensors.

Drivers can also find more information on the WYO 511 App or by calling 888-WYO-ROAD (888-966-7623).

