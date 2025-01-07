Obituaries: Ridley

Leland “Gary” Ridley: 1949 – 2024

Leland “Gary” Ridley, 75, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2025, surrounded by loved ones at Houston Methodist Hospital Clear Lake Texas.

Born July 8, 1949, in Tulsa Oklahoma, to Harold and Ruth Ridley. His family moved to Casper, Wyoming when he was a child. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1967.

Gary was the devoted husband of Teresa for 55 years. He leaves behind his children, Richard and Tammy; grandchildren: Darren, Kaysha, Katie; and great-grandson, Ryker; his brother, Joel; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth; and sister, Valarie Fairchild.

Drafted into the Army in 1970, he served with the 5th Missile Battalion in West Germany.

After completing his enlistment with the Army, he went to work for Petrotomics, Texaco Refinery and retired in 2009 from Amoco Oil.

Gary loved many things including wood working, fishing, hunting, and was an was avid fan of the Houston Astros and the Houton Texans.

Gary will be remembered for his kindness to those in need, for the unconditional love for his family and his enduring spirit. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished in the hearts of those who loved him.

Due to his wishes, no services will be held. Burial will be at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations in Gary’s name be made to the

Rheumatology Research Foundation: www.rheumresearch.org.