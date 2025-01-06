ServeWyoming seeks donations for homeless population ahead of MLK ‘Day of Service’

CASPER, Wyo. — ServeWyoming is asking for donations in preparation for its upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Remembrance/Wyoming Equality Day event to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

The “day on–not off” celebration kicks off on Monday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. with a student art display titled “Unity” at ART 321, followed by a march from ART 321 to the First United Methodist Church starting at 10 a.m. The march will be followed by a celebration with live music and speeches, including from keynote speaker Kendyl Terry.

A service project will take place in the church’s basement to assemble care packages for the homeless population. Donations that include supplies for basic needs such as shampoo, deodorant, floss, soap, lotion, feminine hygiene products and other hygiene items are welcome. Winter coats and dry dog food for homeless pets are also welcome. Supplies can be brought during the event or dropped off in advance at ServeWyoming’s office, located at 330 S. Center, Suite 317.

Participants are also welcome to explore the Casper Freedom Trail after the event, which is a community project highlighting the civil rights movement around the world and in Natrona County.

More information on the event can be found here at ServeWyoming’s website.