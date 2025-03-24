Food Bank Of Wyoming Looking For Community Leaders To Join Its Advisory Council

Food Bank of Wyoming is inviting passionate and community-driven individuals to join its newly established Advisory Council.

"This exciting opportunity will engage leaders across the state to further advance Food Bank of Wyoming’s mission while playing a vital role in improving food security for individuals and families across Wyoming."

The Food Bank of Wyoming has been served all 23 Wyoming counties through a network of over 150 Hunger Relief Partners and direct-to-neighbor distribution programs since 2004.

"Hunger remains a critical issue. In Wyoming, 1 in 7 people and 1 in 5 children experience food insecurity. Food Bank of Wyoming supports our neighbors in need with access to food resources, as well as at-risk populations such as children, and seniors ensuring that no Wyomingite goes hungry" said the food bank in a written statement.

"Every dollar donated helps provide enough food for three meals, with 96 cents of each dollar going directly into Food Bank of Wyoming’s hunger relief programs."

As Food Bank of Wyoming looks ahead to an impactful 2025, the new Advisory Council will play a pivotal role in advancing its work by providing strategic guidance, fostering community relationships, and advocating for vital resources. Advisory Committee members will:

· Provide input on strategic initiatives and community engagement efforts.

· Advocate for the Food Bank’s mission within their networks.

· Represent the Food Bank at local events and help build partnerships.

· Assist with fundraising activities and program evaluations.

This volunteer opportunity allows individuals to make a positive change in their community through intentional and strategic efforts. Members will participate in three quarterly virtual meetings, a one-and-a-half day in person gathering at Food Bank of Wyoming’s distribution center in Casper, as well as occasional food bank-related initiatives and community events.

Applications are open to individuals passionate about addressing food insecurity in Wyoming. Candidates with nonprofit, community engagement, or fundraising experience are strongly encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 31st.

CLICK HERE for more information or to apply.

