AP Source: Senate Republican Leader McConnell Tells Colleagues He’ll Vote to Acquit Trump in Impeachment Trial

Alex Wong/Getty Images

AP source: Senate Republican leader McConnell tells colleagues he'll vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial.

Closing arguments have begun in the Trump impeachment trial as Senate speeds toward final vote.

The Senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in Trump impeachment case, allowing trial to proceed.

This is expected to be the last day of the proceedings.

