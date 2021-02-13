AP Source: Senate Republican Leader McConnell Tells Colleagues He’ll Vote to Acquit Trump in Impeachment Trial
Closing arguments have begun in the Trump impeachment trial as Senate speeds toward final vote.
The Senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in Trump impeachment case, allowing trial to proceed.
This is expected to be the last day of the proceedings.