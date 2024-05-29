Another Wyoming Grizzly Relocated Following Cattle Attack West of Cody

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear last Friday after a cattle attack on private land west of Cody.

With the help of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the grizzly bear was taken to the Blackrock Creek drainage about 38 miles northwest of Dubois.

This in accordance with state and federal law and regulation. The Game and Fish is required to update the public whenever a grizzly bear is relocated. This is the second relocation this year.

WHY RELOCATION?

"Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool large carnivore biologists use to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears. Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are NOT relocated. In some cases, a bear may be removed from the population if it cannot be relocated successfully.

"Capture is necessary when other deterrents or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable. Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated. If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.

"Grizzly bears are only relocated into the recovery zone or adjacent areas. With any relocation, Game and Fish consults with appropriate agencies to minimize the chance of future conflicts and maximize the relocated grizzly bear’s survival" wrote the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in a press statement.

HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP

"Game and Fish continues to stress the importance of the public’s responsibility in bear management and the importance of keeping all attractants such as food, garbage, horse feed, bird seed unavailable to bears. Reducing attractants available to bears reduces human-bear conflicts, and in some cases, relocations.

"For more information on grizzly bear management and reducing the potential for conflicts please visit the Bear Wise Wyoming webpage."