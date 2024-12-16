Anonymous donation honors longtime UW professor, preserves Wyoming history

LARAMIE, Wyo. — A major gift from an anonymous donor, matched by the state of Wyoming, will help establish a faculty fellowship in the University of Wyoming Department of History, ensuring the study of Wyoming history endures for future generations of students.

The endowment — named the Phil Roberts Faculty Fellowship in Wyoming History and the West — honors Roberts, a beloved professor emeritus and renowned expert on the state’s history. Moreover, this fund will be used to recruit and retain a scholar who will specialize in the history of Wyoming and the West.

“Through the Phil Roberts Faculty Fellowship in Wyoming History and the West, UW ensures that Dr. Roberts’s legacy will live on and that students will continue to learn about the fascinating history of Wyoming and the West,” UW Department of History chair Jeffrey Means said. “This endowment is a powerful tribute to his dedication as a scholar and teacher.”

The endowment recognizes the lifetime contributions of Roberts, who has devoted his career to teaching, researching and writing about Wyoming’s rich past. A Wyoming native from Cody, Roberts has a bachelor’s degree in history from UW, a Ph.D. in history from the University of Washington and a law degree from UW. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After practicing law and editing newspapers, Roberts joined UW’s Department of History in 1990. Over the years, he has taught thousands of students about the history of the region. His areas of expertise include Wyoming history, the American West and the legal, environmental and natural resources history that have shaped the state and its people.

“Wyoming history is a critical area for the UW history department, not only for university students, but for connecting the entire state through talks, projects and student internships,” Roberts said. “The endowment for the history department not only will continue to educate our students about the interesting history of our state, but it also will inspire them and others to explore the resources and write articles and books about our history.”

One of Roberts’s most notable contributions to the state’s understanding of itself is the Wyoming Almanac, a 700-page labor of love co-written with his brothers, David and Steven. It was first published in 1989. Currently in its eighth edition, the book has become an essential resource for anyone interested in Wyoming’s heritage. It has now outstripped its covers and is a website that Phil Roberts contributes to and updates regularly.

“Walk the walk and see what people do” is Roberts’s enduring advice, encapsulating his belief in the power of firsthand experience and deep engagement with history.

For decades, Roberts has done just that, leading students through the intricacies of the past while contributing immensely to Wyoming’s public life. Many UW alumni remember taking at least one of his courses, and countless others have benefited from his work.

Roberts’s influence extends far beyond the classroom. He has lectured and presented programs throughout Wyoming, averaging about 50 presentations annually across nearly every Wyoming county. For a number of years, he was history guide for a “History of Wyoming” on-the-road tour. His weekly column on Wyoming history, titled “Buffalo Bones: Stories from Wyoming’s Past,” was syndicated in Wyoming newspapers off and on from 1979 to 2009.

This fellowship is a fitting tribute to his life’s work.

(Via University of Wyoming)

“Funding a named faculty fellowship in the UW Department of History is not merely a financial decision, but a strategic investment in the intellectual and cultural fabric of our state and nation,” said Scott Turpen, UW’s interim provost. “Wyoming’s history is important history, and this fellowship named for Dr. Roberts will be its champion. The gift reminds us of the value the humanities and Wyoming history have for our great state.”

The Phil Roberts Faculty Fellowship in Wyoming History and the West will ensure that Roberts’s legacy continues to shape the future. The fellowship will support a faculty member dedicated to teaching and researching Wyoming history and allow students to explore the fascinating stories of the state and the West for generations to come.

Endowed fellowships, chairs and professorships are a priority for UW. They help faculty perform world-changing research, fund the hardworking graduate students who help faculty in this work, and get the word out on the work that is being done and how it impacts industry and the public. They also elevate the prestige of UW and the state.

“We are delighted to announce this new, generous gift that will forever honor Dr. Roberts and his years of distinguished service to UW and our state,” UW Foundation President and CEO John Stark said. “There is no one more deserving of this recognition than Phil Roberts. We also are thrilled that the state of Wyoming could partner with this donor through its 2024 appropriation of state matching funds.”