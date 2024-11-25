Game and Fish hosting mule deer talks in Casper Region

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting the public to a series of community conversations about mule deer in the Casper Region.

These informal meetings will take place throughout December in Lusk, Douglas, Glenrock, Casper, Newcastle and Sundance.

Meeting Dates Lusk: Dec. 3, 6–8 p.m., Niobrara County Fairgrounds

Douglas: Dec. 4, 6–8 p.m., Converse Co. Library

Glenrock: Dec. 5, 6–8 p.m., Glenrock Library Meeting Hall

Casper: Dec. 6, 6–8 p.m., Casper WGFD office

Newcastle: Dec. 11, 5–7 p.m., USDA Building, 1225 Washington Blvd.

Sundance: Dec. 12, 6–8 p.m., Crook County Courthouse basement

The meetings will not have formal presentations, but will instead offer participants the opportunity to ask questions and visit with wildlife biologists and game wardens about the conservation and management of local herds.

“Mule deer are a highly valued species in Wyoming, drawing widespread interest from hunters, landowners and wildlife enthusiasts,” Game and Fish said in a news release. “However, mule deer populations have declined across the West for decades. Game and Fish is committed to understanding and conserving this iconic species.”

Based on the results of a 2023 hunter attitude survey, Wyoming hunters would like more of a voice in the future of mule deer management, the department said. These focused conversations are designed to connect the public with wildlife managers to facilitate discussion and provide space for diverse perspectives.

To learn more about Wyoming’s mule deer and ongoing conservation and management efforts, visit the Game and Fish mule deer web page.