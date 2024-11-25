‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ returns to Casper early 2025

CASPER, Wyo. — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour sponsored by Fremont Motors is returning to Casper on April 5, 2025.

According to a release, tickets to the event at the Ford Wyoming Center will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 29. All tickets ordered before Dec. 15 will receive an early bird $5 discount and a free pit pass. Pre-order tickets are available on Tuesday with the code FWC25.

The pit pass allows fans early entry to walk on the track, see the trucks up close and get autographs and photos with the drivers.

According to the release, the show lineup includes:

2024 Tour Champion DIRT CREW and Jerry Beck — The monster-sized dump truck that always goes big! TAILGATOR and Tim Jones — The 12,000lb gator that always chomps his way to freestyle insanity. BLOCKHEAD – Darron Basl — The biggest building block kit you’ve ever seen! THE VETERAN – Tyler Groth — A tribute truck to all that have served! SMASHOSAURUS – Travis Groth — A 1,500 horsepower T-Rex will be unleashed! To Be Revealed – Get ready to be hacked, this new truck will be revealed soon! Freestyle Motocross will also be featured!

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Tickets are available at toughestmonstertrucks.com and at the Ford Wyoming Center Box Office.