Annual Hydrant Flushing in Casper Begins July 17

Beginning July 17, City of Casper water officials will begin flushing fire hydrants in the following areas: Poison Spider Road, Zero Road, 7 Mile Road, Old Yellowstone Hwy., North Poplar Street, Salt Creek Hwy, Bar Nunn and Sandy Lakes areas.

Citizens in affected areas may experience decreased water pressure or water discoloration, which is usually cleared by lightly running faucets for 15-20 minutes.

“Hydrant flushing is an annual preventive maintenance step to remove naturally occurring minerals and sediment from water mains and maintain the high-quality drinking water we deliver on tap every day,” explained water distribution manager Mark Anderson. While this process may temporarily discolor water, it is essential for long-term water quality.

If the water does not clear within 20 minutes, contact Casper Public Utilities at 235- 8213 or 235-8360 during regular business hours or call 235-8233 outside of business hours. The 2023 flushing program is expected to last about two weeks.

