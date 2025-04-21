Annual Heroes 5K Run to be Held May 3, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Support student veterans and honor our heroes at the Third Annual 5K Heroes Run, happening Saturday, May 3 at the beautiful Platte River Trails – Tate Pumphouse in Casper.

All proceeds benefit the UW Casper Student Veteran Heroes Scholarships, helping those who have served pursue their education and future goals.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

5K starts at 10 a.m.

Open to all fitness levels – run, jog or walk!

Registration is $40 and includes a commemorative T-shirt. Students and veterans run for just $20.

Come out, show your support and help us make a difference for those who’ve given so much. Let’s run for our heroes!







