The Crimson Dawn Park & Museum on Casper Mountain has canceled its popular annual Midsummer's Eve celebration in June due to health concerns about COVID-19.

"It breaks my heart that there is no way to have it in a safe manner this year," according to Crimson Dawn's post on its Facebook page.

Besides canceling the event that marks the summer solstice, the park will be closed to the public on June 21, according to the post.

A sheriff's deputy will be on hand to turn away people.

Crimson Dawn was founded by mountain resident and artist Neal Forsling who donated 96 acres for the public to enjoy.

Its major event is the annual summer solstice celebration, during which hundreds of visitors listen to storytellers spin tales of folklore of mythical inhabitants of the mountain.

