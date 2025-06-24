PHOTOS: Splooting Is The New Way To Lounge, Wyoming

Did you know when animals lie on their bellies with legs outstretched like a flying superhero it's called a "sploot?" The National Park Service shares great pictures of wildlife splooting around.

Depending on an animal's flexibility, there are varying degrees of the sploot:

The full sploot: With the classic sploot, both hind legs are stretched out behind their body.

The half sploot: One hind leg is stretched straight back while the other is tucked under their abdomen. Larger animals often do the half sploot.

The side sploot: One hind leg is stuck out to the side while the other remains nestled near their body.

But Why?

Keepin’ it cool! Animals may like to sploot to cool off. It’s likely they’re just chilling and regulating their internal body temperature.

Stretchin' it out! Animals like a good yoga position and full body stretch just as much as people do. Relieving tension or pressure on their lower back and hips, the sploot can also help stretch and align the spine and stretch out the leg muscles.

Easy does it! It’s easy for short-legged animals to assume the sploot position. Splooting is a comfy position for some animals.

Scroll down to see photos of the sploot.

'It's Sploot Season' says the National Park Service June 23, 2025. The National Park Service took to Facebook to share photos of animals "splooting."

“Splooting is when an animal sprawls out, usually face down with all arms and legs sticking out. Why the sploot? It could be that an animal wants an all-body stretch, it’s simply a comfortable and relaxing position, or stretching out on a cooler surface may help lower their body temperature. Splootacular!" Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM