The Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) will be hosting a Wild Horse Program clinic on Friday, September 12th. This event, open to the public, will feature viewing horses and burros and observing their training progress.

Check-in for the clinic begins at 12:30 PM, and the clinic itself will run from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

Please note that regular visiting hours for approved visitors at Wyoming Honor Farm will be held on Saturday, September 13th.

“Wyoming has a tendency to do things a little differently because we’re a smaller state. And I think it’s one of those things…until you see it, you can’t actually believe it yourself,” Honor Farm warden Curtis Moffat told a reporter with 60 Minutes. See the full video below.



About the Wyoming Honor Farm Wild Horse Program

The Wyoming Honor Farm, located one mile north of Riverton, Wyoming, is classified as a minimum custody facility and is part of the Wyoming Department of Corrections. The BLM and the Honor Farm have worked cooperatively since 1988 to train and adopt wild horses gathered primarily from Wyoming’s public lands. Trainers and wild horses make positive strides together by learning to respect and trust each other and men are transitioned in a positive way back into society. The Wyoming Department of Corrections has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the nation, in large part due to the meaningful work accomplished by Honor Farm inmates, including the gentling of wild horses.

Two adoptions are held at the Honor Farm each year and are accompanied by gentling clinics, during which inmate trainers demonstrate the techniques they use to train wild horses, including catching a horse, advance and retreat, picking up feet, and beginning to ride. In general, approximately 35 halter and saddle-started horses, as well as some halter-started wild burros, are available at each adoption.

Additional Information for Visitors:

* Pets, firearms, and alcohol are strictly prohibited.

* Cell phones, cameras, and tobacco must remain locked in your vehicle at all times.

* To maintain a positive environment, a reasonable clothing standard is required. Clothing that is overly suggestive, form-fitting, or excessively revealing is prohibited. Shorts are not permitted on site.

