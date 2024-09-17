Angi Bruce steps into role as first female Game and Fish director

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Angi Bruce has stepped into her new role as the first female director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department following her predecessor’s recent retirement.

Bruce replaces Brian Nesvik, who retired in early September, and brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role, Game and Fish says.

“Angi has all the skills, talent, and dedication to lead the department,” Nesvik said in a statement. “I am confident she will continue to build upon the department’s legacy and will ensure we remain the premier wildlife management and conservation leaders of our nation.”

Bruce was appointed to her new role by Governor Mark Gordon earlier this year. She has been a key figure in the department since 2019 during her previous role as deputy director of external affairs.

Per Game and Fish, Bruce’s work has been instrumental in addressing complex fish and wildlife management issues such as migration corridors, endangered species recovery and habitat restoration efforts. In her previous role, she collaborated extensively with state and federal partners, energy development companies and conservation organizations.

Outside Wyoming, Bruce has served as assistant wildlife bureau chief with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. During her nearly 20 years in Iowa, Bruce was well known for her work in external relations, leading conservation initiatives and managing substantial budgets while playing a pivotal role in developing the state’s first Comprehensive Fish and Wildlife Plan, per Game and Fish.

“I am honored to be able to build off the incredible work of Director Nesvik and work alongside our dedicated team and partners to manage our world-class wildlife,” Bruce said. “Together we will address the evolving challenges of wildlife conservation in Wyoming. Listening to understand where Wyoming citizens and department staff want the department to focus on over the next few years will my top priority over the next few months.”