All-State Swimmers and Divers Recognized by WCA

All-State honors in boys’ swimming and diving have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the 2019-2020 season.

The top two finishers in individual events and the winning relay team in each class at the state meet are awarded All-State honors, according to WCA guidelines. There is no voting for this accolade.

Special recognition goes out to five boys who earned an All-State award all four years of their career. They are Lander’s Ryan Brinda and Nick Kulow, Powell’s Richard Spann, Kellen Chadderdon of Kelly Walsh, and Max DeYoung from Laramie.

3A BOYS

Brogan Byram – Buffalo

Seth Felbeck – Buffalo

John Wonka – Buffalo

Ryan Brinda – Lander (4-time All-State)

Dylan Huelskamp – Lander

Jonny Kulow – Lander (All-State in 2019)

Nick Kulow – Lander (4-time All-State)

Nolan McFadden – Lander

Preston Plaisted – Lander (All-State in 2018 and 2019)

Teancum Whiting – Lander

Tarren Blackmore – Powell

Jay Cox – Powell

Nate Johnston – Powell

Richard Spann – Powell (4-time All-State)

Dalton Coleman – Rawlins

4A BOYS

Ethan Merrill – Cheyenne Central

Logan Schaad – Cheyenne Central

Julian Yates – Cheyenne East

Jared Price – Cheyenne South

Jason Richmond – Green River (All-State in 2019)

Jonas Armstrong – Kelly Walsh

Ian Byrnes – Kelly Walsh

Kellen Chadderdon – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State)

Brandon Lougee – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019)

Carter Mahoney – Kelly Walsh

Ian Pfaff – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)

Max DeYoung – Laramie (4-time All-State)

Colton Drury – Laramie (All-State in 2019)

Collin Fontana – Laramie

Mace Spiker-Miller – Laramie

Eli Willardson – Laramie

Isaiah Haliburton – Thunder Basin (All-State in 2019)