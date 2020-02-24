All-State Swimmers and Divers Recognized by WCA
All-State honors in boys’ swimming and diving have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the 2019-2020 season.
The top two finishers in individual events and the winning relay team in each class at the state meet are awarded All-State honors, according to WCA guidelines. There is no voting for this accolade.
Special recognition goes out to five boys who earned an All-State award all four years of their career. They are Lander’s Ryan Brinda and Nick Kulow, Powell’s Richard Spann, Kellen Chadderdon of Kelly Walsh, and Max DeYoung from Laramie.
3A BOYS
Brogan Byram – Buffalo
Seth Felbeck – Buffalo
John Wonka – Buffalo
Ryan Brinda – Lander (4-time All-State)
Dylan Huelskamp – Lander
Jonny Kulow – Lander (All-State in 2019)
Nick Kulow – Lander (4-time All-State)
Nolan McFadden – Lander
Preston Plaisted – Lander (All-State in 2018 and 2019)
Teancum Whiting – Lander
Tarren Blackmore – Powell
Jay Cox – Powell
Nate Johnston – Powell
Richard Spann – Powell (4-time All-State)
Dalton Coleman – Rawlins
4A BOYS
Ethan Merrill – Cheyenne Central
Logan Schaad – Cheyenne Central
Julian Yates – Cheyenne East
Jared Price – Cheyenne South
Jason Richmond – Green River (All-State in 2019)
Jonas Armstrong – Kelly Walsh
Ian Byrnes – Kelly Walsh
Kellen Chadderdon – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State)
Brandon Lougee – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019)
Carter Mahoney – Kelly Walsh
Ian Pfaff – Kelly Walsh (All-State 2019)
Max DeYoung – Laramie (4-time All-State)
Colton Drury – Laramie (All-State in 2019)
Collin Fontana – Laramie
Mace Spiker-Miller – Laramie
Eli Willardson – Laramie
Isaiah Haliburton – Thunder Basin (All-State in 2019)