All Aboard: Central Wyoming Railroad Exhibit Tells a 130-Year-Old Story
Fort Caspar museum has organized an exhibit about the many railroads that have traversed Central Wyoming since 1886.
Until February 22, 2025, you can see many photographs and artifacts that have never before been put on public display.
Some of these include the marker lamps and step box from the last passenger train out of Casper; a conductor's uniform used in Casper' and an envelope salvaged from the tragic Cole Creek Train Wreck in 1923.
Guest curator Con Trumbull, who has authored two books on Central Wyoming railroads, says, "We are excited to showcase many items that are from the private collections of current and retired railroaders who live in our community."
