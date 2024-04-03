Alcova Resort Breaks Ground for New Building, Plans to Open this Summer

Alcova Resort co-owner Russ Mason is hopeful the new venue at the Marina will be finshed sometime this summer.

He and his family have been managing the resort since 2018.

As we chat his chocolate lab Sage sleeps in the corner, dreaming of lake days.

The rebuild is being handled by Ginsbach Construction, a Casper-based company that is working as fast as they can, seven days a week, to finish the job. Weather permitting, they'll be pouring concrete this Friday.

The building won't be 100% finished this summer, but Alcova Resort is hoping to be able to open its doors to visitors in no time.

Mason assures me they will still have their nostalgic, giant ice cream cones, and the Boozebo isn't going away, either.

The building will be on the high-ground in the same location as the former Marina Bar & Grill. It will be smaller and more compact, but better, according to Mason.

They're planning to have a deck to look forward too and a more open layout to better accommodate events like concerts and weddings.

After the old building burned down, Mason says they received an outpouring of support from the community. He is grateful for Casper and excited for the future.

He is also grateful to the Natrona County Park's Superintendent Mike Brown and the BOR for expediting the permit approval process so quickly.

They have not announced when doors will open to the public as of yet, but Alcova Resort is looking forward to a massive party at the grand opening.

You can keep up with their progress by going to their Facebook page.

