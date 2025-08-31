Natrona Fire Department Says their have Been Several Wildfires, One Boat Destroyed over Labor Day Weekend

Yesterday, several fires in Natrona County, including a boat fire at Alcova Lake. This per the Natrona County Fire District.

No injuries were reported, the occupants of the boat were able to swim to shore.

The boat was recovered but completely destroyed.

Of note, there was also a 74-acre fire that occurred on Bucknum Road caused by lightning. SEAT planes made retardant drops on the fire to slow the spread and firefighters finished the job. See the embedded video below.

"Strong work to everyone during these responses!" wrote the department. "NCFD has also sent off two single resources to Montana to assist with the Windy Rock Fire too. We hope that the rest of your Labor Day weekend treats you well! Stay safe out there, Natrona County."