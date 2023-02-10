Albany County Jury Finds Man Guilty of 3 Sexual Assault Counts in the First Degree
In early 2022, an investigation was completed, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Welsey De Sousa for 4 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault. This per a news release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
De Sousa was subsequently arrested in Colorado and was extradited back to Albany County.
De Sousa’s jury trial in the District Court concluded yesterday, February 9.
The jury returned with a verdict of guilty on three of the four counts of Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree.
De Sousa will be sentenced at a later date where he will be facing 5-50 years on each count.
This article will be updated if more information becomes available.
"If you or someone you know may be a survivor of sexual abuse, sexual assault, inter partner relationship violence, or domestic violence please know you are not alone and there are people who can help." ~ Albany County Sheriff's Office
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
- Albany County Safe Project: 307-742-7273
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
- Albany County Non-Emergency Dispatch Line: 307-721-2526