After Reappearing in Montana Range, Grizzly Killed Over Cows
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in central Montana have killed the first confirmed grizzly bear in modern times in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown.
The 447-pound male bear had been photographed eating a dead cow in late April by a remote camera set up by a landowner.
Traps for the grizzly were set over the weekend after a second cow carcass was discovered.
Wildlife workers found evidence the bear had killed both cows.
The grizzly, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was euthanized Wednesday.
Most grizzly bears were wiped out early last century by hunting and trapping.