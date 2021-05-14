After Reappearing in Montana Range, Grizzly Killed Over Cows

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in central Montana have killed the first confirmed grizzly bear in modern times in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown.

The 447-pound male bear had been photographed eating a dead cow in late April by a remote camera set up by a landowner.

Traps for the grizzly were set over the weekend after a second cow carcass was discovered.

Wildlife workers found evidence the bear had killed both cows.

The grizzly, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was euthanized Wednesday.

Most grizzly bears were wiped out early last century by hunting and trapping.