Yellowstone National Park Hosts the Lighting of Teepees Aug. 1-7

Yellowstone National Park is honored to host for a second year the Lighting of Teepees, a collaborative effort with Pretty Shield Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, according to a press release from the Park.

From Aug. 1-7, Park visitors are invited to view the teepees at the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner, Montana, and learn about the historic and continued presence of American Indian Tribes in the Yellowstone region.

Seven installed teepees will be illuminated nightly at sunset.

It is free and open to the public.

