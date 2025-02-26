After 42 Years on the Run, Wyoming Fugitive Captured in New Mexico Standoff

A fugitive who evaded authorities for more than four decades after a 1982 bombing in Wyoming has finally been captured. Stephen Craig Campbell, 76, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2025, at a remote property in Weed, New Mexico.

Campbell had been wanted since 1982 on an attempted first-degree murder charge in Sweetwater County. For over 40 years, he remained a ghost—evading law enforcement, collecting government benefits, and living under an assumed identity until investigators uncovered his whereabouts.

Authorities say Campbell planted a booby-trapped toolbox rigged with explosives outside the home of his estranged wife’s boyfriend in 1982. His ex-wife was not the intended target, but when she opened the container, a powerful explosion tore off one of her fingers and sent shrapnel flying. The blast also ignited a fire, destroying her residence and a neighboring unit.

Campbell was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder but was released on bond in 1983. Immediately after posting bail, he vanished. A warrant was issued, but he disappeared without a trace, slipping into a new identity and avoiding capture for decades.

According to court documents, Campbell assumed the name of Walter Lee Coffman, a former classmate who died in 1975 and built an entirely new life under that stolen identity.

Using Coffman’s name, Campbell obtained multiple U.S. passports and a Social Security card and even purchased property in New Mexico. Investigators say he fraudulently collected approximately $140,000 in Social Security benefits while posing as Coffman. This deception kept him off law enforcement’s radar, even though he remained on the U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted list for nearly half a century.

Campbell’s run ended after a renewed investigation by local and federal authorities uncovered his alias and location. On Feb. 19, a coalition of agencies—including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Social Security Administration investigators, and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office—moved in to arrest him at his 44-acre compound in the mountains of New Mexico.

When officers arrived, Campbell met them armed with a high-powered rifle, taking up a concealed, elevated position. He initially refused to surrender, prompting officers to deploy flashbang stun devices. After multiple commands and tactical maneuvers, he finally emerged from the wooded hideout and was taken into custody without shots fired.

Authorities secured Campbell’s rifle—loaded with armor-piercing ammunition and a round chambered. A search of the property uncovered 57 firearms and large quantities of ammunition, underscoring the danger officers faced during the arrest.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Mower reflected on the significance of Campbell’s capture, noting how the case had remained a constant presence in the department for years.

“Campbell’s wanted poster has been on the wall at our office since I started here nearly 20 years ago. I’ve worked hundreds of fugitive cases, helping track down and capture fugitives all across the country. But never Campbell—every lead went cold, no matter what tools we used. Now, I finally understand why.”

Undersheriff Joe Tomich emphasized the scale of the case, from its violent origins to the decadeslong search and dramatic resolution.

“It’s almost hard to wrap your head around this case—the cold and calculated nature of the original crime, the decades of searching, and then, after all this time, a tense standoff in the mountains of New Mexico. We’ve all taken our turns trying to catch Campbell. I have a case file on him the size of a novel, filled with leads that went nowhere. But we never gave up, and now we finally know why he was always one step ahead.”

Sheriff John Grossnickle recognized the case’s historic nature and the teamwork required to bring Campbell to justice.

“This is one of the most significant and dramatic fugitive cases in Wyoming law enforcement history. We’re grateful to have played a role in a massive team effort, and I want to thank our federal partners for their persistence and collaboration over the years. I also want to thank the local community for its support and trust as we work to bring Campbell back to Wyoming to face justice.”

Campbell appeared in federal court earlier today in New Mexico on fraud charges related to using a stolen identity. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison before extradition to Wyoming to stand trial for the 1982 bombing. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has placed a detainer to ensure he is returned to Wyoming once federal proceedings conclude.