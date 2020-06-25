Affidavit Details Violent Casper Kidnapping & Shots Fired

An affidavit of probable cause details a harrowing incident in which an Edgerton teen allegedly held multiple people at gunpoint and kidnapped them because he believed they'd stolen drugs and money from him.

Jesus Alverado-O'Brien is charged with 15 felonies: five counts each of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Aggravated kidnapping carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Trevor Schenk told K2 Radio News on Thursday that Alverado-O'Brien is the previously unnamed juvenile Casper Police arrested for kidnapping earlier this month.

Alverado-O'Brien waived a preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and he will enter pleas to the charges in a future arraignment in Natrona County District Court.

Casper police responded to multiple calls as events unfolded during the afternoon hours of June 12, court documents say.

According to the affidavit, police were first called to the Village Apartments at 2:54 p.m. after a man reported that he was walking from one apartment to another when Alvarado-O'Brien confronted him and pulled what was described as a black .22 caliber Hi-Point and handed it to one of five accompanying males.

The man then reportedly ran away from the group as they ripped off his shirt.

Exactly two hours later, police responded to Blackmoore Road after a witness reported seeing people in a white GMC Yukon yell an expletive before one of the occupants fired shots into the air. Police were unable to locate the vehicle. However, using descriptions provided by witnesses, they were able to trace it back to Alverado-O'Brien's mother.

Not long after, Casper police were called to an apartment on South McKinley Street after multiple people reported Alverado-O'Brien kicked in their door and was waving around a small handgun, court documents say. Alverado-O'Brien reportedly claimed someone stole his wallet, so he held the people in the apartment at gunpoint and made them search for it.

The affidavit says the wallet was not located, so Alverado-O'Brien allegedly kidnapped multiple people to go look for the wallet in his white GMC Yukon. A short time later, Alverado-O'Brien drove back to the apartment and saw law enforcement there, so he reportedly turned west onto East 17th Street where he allegedly yelled that he was going to kill the people he kidnapped and fired a single shot into the air. As a result of the gunshot, everyone ran from the vehicle, court documents say.

Police spoke with several witnesses involved in the incident, who provided similar accounts of the alleged incident.

Alverado-O'Brien and his "associates" were reportedly at the apartment earlier in the day when the tenant asked them to leave. Alverado O'Brien reportedly returned to the apartment roughly an hour later and kicked in the door while wielding a handgun.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police that Alverado-O'Brien kicked down the door to the apartment on South McKinley, claimed he'd had money stolen and forced the occupants to give him their cellphones in order to prevent them from calling 911.

Alverado-O'Brien also allegedly claimed he had 12 doses of LSD stolen from him.

One person was able to gain access to a cellphone and call for help.

Police subsequently learned Alverado-O'Brien was expected to be working at a gas station in Midwest later that evening. While O'Brien was not at work when police arrived, they did find the white GMC Yukon parked there.

Alverado-O'Brien was arrested at a relative's house in Midwest a short time later. The Natrona County Special Response Team, which is similar to a SWAT team, assisted with the arrest.

Once in police custody, Alverado-O'Brien told investigators that he was at the Blackmore Apartments to "squash a beef," the affidavit states.

After leaving the Blackmore Apartments, Alverado-O'Brien realized his money was missing and thought someone at the apartment on South McKinley street had stolen his money.

"Jesus went to the apartment and admitted to indiscriminately waving the pistol, trying to get his money back. Jesus denied pointing the gun at any specific person," a detective writes in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Alverado-O'Brien told investigators that he went as far to demand that the people in the apartment pull their pants down as he was searching for his money.