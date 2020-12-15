Casper police say a man gave a 16-year-old so much alcohol that she needed to go to the emergency room.

Kenneth Jorn Blackburn is charged with child endangerment, according to court documents. He was arrested at roughly 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an apartment complex after a female was reported to be running around and asking for help. It was officers' second call to the apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, officers searched the area for roughly 15 minutes and did not see anything suspicious. Then, Blackburn and another man, later identified as Marcus Brown, approached officers

The affidavit states Blackburn and Brown had been previously warned about their drunken behavior the first time they were called to the area.

Court documents allege the second time officers were called, police noted Blackburn was holding an open container of vodka. When officers ordered Blackburn to place his hands behind his back, Brown reportedly took the fifth of vodka from Blackburn and tried to run from the area.

A struggle ensued before Brown was eventually arrested for public intoxication.

Officers later made contact with a girl, born in 2004, who was "heavily intoxicated."

Court documents state the girl and Blackburn are related and that the girl was confused and did not know where Blackburn was.

She also allegedly told police Blackburn allowed the girl to drink the same vodka he and Brown were drinking. Eventually, all three became "belligerent," which led to several disturbance calls.

Officers took the girl into protective custody and notified the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

She was then taken to a local hospital where she was treated accordingly for her heavy intoxication.