Actor, TV personality Will Reeve to speak at upcoming Boys & Girls Club annual breakfast

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming said in a press release that Will Reeve will be a featured speaker at the 27th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast later this year.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Ford Wyoming Center, and is one of the club’s main fundraising events.

According to the release, Reeve — the son of beloved “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve — is known as a journalist, producer, TV personality and actor, who is a correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and the center of the series “Will Reeve: Finding My Father.” He worked as an ESPN reporter from 2016 to 2017.

“Despite his father’s paralysis when he was just two years old, Will was raised with resilience and determination — values instilled by both Christopher and Dana Reeve,” said the release. “He now honors their legacy as a board member of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, advocating for spinal cord injury research.”

In addition to Reeve, former Wyoming congresswoman Barbara Cubin will be honored for her public service.

The event is free to the public, but contributions to help the club’s annual operating costs of $5.6 million are encouraged.

For details or to reserve a table, visit bgccw.org/our-events or contact Ashley Bright at abright@bgccw.org.