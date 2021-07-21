Above Normal Chance For Precipitation For Cheyenne Frontier Days

There aren't too many specifics available yet, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling for above-normal chances for precipitation for the Cheyenne area next week.

That, of course, is Cheyenne Frontier Days week in Wyoming's Capital City. That often brings some of the hottest weather of the year, but the agency says we could also see some rain mixed in.

That's according to a post on the agency's website:

Howdy! Traveling into the High Plains next week? Whether its by horseback, car, or plane, we have the forecast! Take a look at the above-normal precipitation chances outlook for July 25-31st across the High Plains.

