About 2,400 Glenrock Customers Without Power on Tuesday Afternoon

Rocky Mountain Power estimates it will restore electric power to the Town of Glenrock by Tuesday evening after an equipment failure cut power to about 2,400 customers, a company spokesman said.

Company spokesman Spencer Hall said a line was down from the Dave Johnston Power to the Big Muddy substation.

Crews have to de-energize the line to fix it and that should take about an hour, Hall said.

