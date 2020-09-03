A Top-5 Game in 9-Man is our WyoPreps ‘Game of the Week’ [AUDIO]

A top-four showdown in Wyoming’s newest classification of high school football is our featured WyoPreps ‘Game of the Week’ for week one.

The fans voted earlier this week and chose the Class 1A-9 man opener between preseason top-ranked Southeast and No. 4 Shoshoni in Yoder on Friday.

These two teams last played each other in the first round of the Class 1A-11 man playoffs last year. The Cyclone beat the Wranglers by a final score of 25-6.

Southeast finished 2019 with a 6-4 overall record, while Shoshoni went 4-5 last season.

Both teams put up similar numbers on offense and defense last year.

The Cyclones are led by senior QB Hayden Anderson and junior Cord Herring. Anderson threw for 74 yards per game in 2019 and had six touchdowns and six interceptions. Herring finished 16th in Class 1A in defensive points per game. Southeast is more of a veteran team.

The Wranglers are led by senior Trystan Truempler. He averaged 71 yards per game rushing with five TDs on the ground. Truempler also threw for 83 yards per game with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished third, behind a pair of seniors, in Class 1A in defensive points per game. Shoshoni is a younger team in 2020.

WyoPreps’ David Settle spoke by phone with the game’s two head coaches, Southeast’s Mark Bullington and Shoshoni’s Tony Truempler about the match-up. Both discussed the adjustment to 9-man football, their team, their expectations out of the opponent, and some keys to the game in the audio interviews at the top of this story.

Friday will be the seventh meeting all-time between the two programs in football. Southeast holds a 5-1 advantage. The lone victory for Shoshoni in the series came in the 2016 playoffs.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. in Yoder at Southeast High School.