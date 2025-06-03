A New Musical Chapter Begins With Jerry Hou At WSO

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has named Jerry Hou as its new Music Director following the departure of Christopher Dragon at the end of their 75th concert season.

Jerry Hou is a familiar face to the WSO and its concertgoers, as he has been a guest conductor for many concerts.

Dynamic Taiwanese-American conductor Jerry Hou will step into his new role beginning with the WSO’s 2025-2026 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jerry into this next chapter of the WSO. Having joined us as a guest conductor over the past several years, Jerry has become a cherished part of the WSO family. His extraordinary talent, thoughtful leadership, and deep connection to our musicians and community make him the perfect person to help shape the future of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra in the seasons to come,” says WSO Executive Director Melissa

MacDonald.

After many seasons as a guest conductor for the WSO and seven seasons as Resident Conductor of the Grand Teton Music Festival, Hou comes ready to deepen the orchestra’s connection to the Casper community, expand educational engagement through collaboration with schools, and build on the success of Dragon’s tenure. He brings a wealth of experience from his time as Resident Conductor for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, and close ties with the New York Philharmonic.

“I am thrilled to join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra as Music Director, as it is an organization that is dear to my heart. We have a relationship that has deepened from numerous visits since I began working with them in 2018. With each visit, I have been impressed by the passionate support of the enthusiastic audience. I am excited to collaborate with the musicians, board members, and administrative staff to share the transformative power of live, orchestral music with the Casper community. I look forward to collaborating with other organizations to amplify Central Wyoming’s vibrant arts and culture."

"Most importantly, I am eager to meet everyone in Casper, so please come visit us at a concert and stop by to introduce yourself!”

Hou is coming into the WSO’s 76th season with new energy, fresh ideas, and a vision to support the future prosperity of the symphony. Known for his flexibility in many styles and genres, Hou has conducted a wide range of repertoire from classical to contemporary.

The WSO is eager to bring Hou’s dynamic presence, insightful interpretations, musical versatility, and commanding technique to the podium for the upcoming concert season. The season commences on July 24th during Prelude, the official season kickoff party, where the community will have an opportunity to meet and mingle with other symphony supporters. Join the WSO and learn more about the season at Prelude on July 24th from 6 – 9 pm at The M.