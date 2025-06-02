A New Face in Vascular Surgery Arrives in Casper

Wyoming Interventional & Vascular Associates (WIVA), a division of Casper Medical Imaging, welcomes their newest vascular surgeon, John Rollo, MD.

Dr. Rollo joins WIVA’s experienced team of board certified and fellowship trained radiologists, vascular surgeons, and physician assistants who diagnose and treat vascular disorders, chronic and acute pain, and superficial venous disease.

Originally from New Hampshire, Dr. Rollo earned his Bachelor of Science degree with honors in neuroscience from Brown University and his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He completed his residency training in vascular surgery at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA before he became Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Washington, where he trained other vascular surgeons and gained extensive clinical experience. With his most recent career move to Casper, he plans to make Wyoming home.

“I am looking forward to putting down roots in Wyoming and establishing my specialty in Casper. Coming from a small town in New Hampshire, I am excited to join a community that values small-town living, with big-city healthcare. By joining WIVA, I hope to become a trusted, professional resource for patients experiencing pain and discomfort from vascular disease,” says Dr. Rollo.

As a board-certified vascular surgeon, Dr. Rollo practices the full breadth of vascular disease management, including the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) causing claudication and limb-threatening ischemia, carotid disease (including the use of minimally invasive carotid techniques), treatment of aortic aneurysms, and management of venous disease with stenting procedures and ablation of varicose veins.

Dr. Rollo is a member of the Western Vascular Surgery Society and the Society of Vascular Surgeons. His research interests include venous stenting and outcome measures in PAD. As a lecturer, he has given over 50 local, national, and international presentations on vascular disease and has written several book chapters on vascular techniques.

“WIVA is a natural fit for me. I enjoy treating complex vascular conditions, and their state-of-the-art facility provides the means to do so. Along with establishing professional roots here in Casper, it’s a great place to settle in with my family. I enjoy skiing, ice hockey, and traveling. So, Casper felt like a great place to call home for years to come,” says Dr. Rollo.

Dr. Rollo will begin taking patients right away. To learn more about WIVA or to request an appointment with Dr. Rollo, visit caspermedicalimaging.net/wiva.

Eerie Photos of Covid-19 Impacts on Classrooms COVID-19 had an immeasurably profound impact on education for students of all ages. The pandemic affected more than 1.6 billion students and youth globally. According to the National Center for Education, total K-12 public school enrollment in the U.S. declined by 2.7 percent, and enrollment for first-time undergraduate students dropped by about 9 percent. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM