A Navy Museum In The Middle Of Wyoming?

Sometimes the most interesting finds are in the most unusual places.

Curious about the little town of Midwest Wyoming, I pulled to so explore what few streets it has and see what there was to find.

A Navy Museum?

Now what the HECK is a Navy museum doing in Midwest Wyoming?

A Navy Museum In Midwest Wyoming This is not the sort of place you would expect to see a Navy museum. Midwest Wyoming is almost the middle of Wyoming, which is sort of in the middle of nowhere - with no water near by.

So how did a Navy museum end up here?

