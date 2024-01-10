A Glimpse at the Pre-Legislative Lunch Forum in Casper

Senator Brian Boner, Representative Steve Harshman, Senator Bill Landen, Senator Charlie Scott, and Representative Art Washut took the stage at the Best Western-Downtown Casper to share their concerns and answer questions during the 2024 pre-legislative forum.

Senator Boner, the Chairman for Senate Transportation, Highway & Military Affairs Committee as well as the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committe, addressed "disproportionately large" federal overreach and his hopes that Wyoming will continue to "fight the good fight" when it comes to the oil and gas industry.

One of the bills he says he intends to put forward would promote land exchanges between state and federal government agencies.

Representative Harshman is the Chairman of House Revenue, he's a member of the House Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions and two committees.

So far he has sponsored two bills, one that is also sponsored by Senator Landen, related to property tax exemptions for single family residential structures.

Harshman also supports renaming what is currently titled the 'Deaf, Dumb, and Blind' account to the 'Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Blind and Visually Impaired.'

Harshman was questioned about expanding medicaire, to which he responded that it would not be something that happens this year.

Lance Neiberger asked Harshman about the security of funding for the local suicide and crisis lifeline; Harshman said those funds are heavily reliant on industries like oil and gas, but wishes to find ways to keep it going, citing successful results from the line so far.

Senator Landen is on several committees. He is pressing for consistent air service and affirmed in the Q&A portion that having it is integral to Wyoming's economy.

He has so far proposed two bills, one of which would put a deadline on resolutions of dispute in a chancery court.

Senator Scott raised questions about literacy in schools, particularly at the third grade level. He says 48% of students are proficient or advanced at reading and writing, but more than half struggle. The solution? No more social promotion—as in, holding students back if they have not met certain standards. When asked if this would require extra school resources he said no, but suggests Natrona County "do what Sheridan is doing, it works."

He has not put forth any bills as of yet.

As the chairman for the House Judiciary and Wyoming Security Commission, among other things, Representative Washut is focused on cyber security and improving records for Missing Persons and Unsolved Homicides.

Washut is a sponsor on the same bill as Landen that seeks to speed up court resolutions.

He is also the chairman for the State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force, which he dubs a "plumb for whichever community lands the economic opportunity." Washut thinks Natrona County is a good contender, but there is ample competition. They're looking for something with airport access, ideally, varying topography, and somewhere with a real "Wow!" factor.

During the public comment period, Kaycee Wiita—Chair for Fly Casper Alliance Board of Directors— emphasized the need for connectivity to Salt Lake City and Denver flights as a driving economic force for the Casper-area.

Last to speak was a Field Representative for Harriet Hageman who relayed a message from the Congresswoman asking legislators to consider the consequences of a proposed rule to create a new type of company called a Natural Asset Company (NAC) that would "hold the rights to ecological performance," giving these companies license to control the management of both public and private lands through quanitifying and monetizing natural outputs such as air and water.

The forum certainly gave attendees a lot to chew on besides their lunch.

The 2024 session is slated as a 20-day budget session. It's scheduled to convene on February 12 in Cheyenne.

