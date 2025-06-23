A Fourth DWUI Leads to Harsh Sentence For Local Resident

A 42-year-old man received 5 to 7 years behind prison bars with five days credit for time served after a fourth DUI in Natrona County within the last ten years.

Myron Francisco was also driving with a suspended license and no auto insurance.

On May 19, 2024, at 8:23 p.m. Myron Francisco was pulled over at 656 Wyoming Boulevard while driving a white truck.

Earlier that day another officer had pulled over the exact same truck and discovered the driver had a suspended driver's license.

While talking to Francisco, an officer noted an "overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage" coming from the driver's side window. The officer said Francisco's eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Francisco agreed to perform some field sobriety tests. The officer said he was swaying while answering questions outside of the vehicle on his feet. Throughout one test, Francisco allegedly raised his hands to keep balance, hopped, and had to step off the line to gain balance and continue the test.

Overall, the test suggested Francisco was intoxicated. The officer arrested Francisco for DWUI. He consented to a breath test at the jail which showed at a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .204%.

In Wyoming, the legal BAC limit for driving is 0.08% for adults (21 and over).

The previous DWUI's within the last ten years for Francisco include the following conviction dates:

May 18, 2016

October 24, 2018

January 09, 2023

