A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for mountain ranges in southern Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this statement on Sunday morning:

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy Range, with Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Southern Laramie Ranges from noon today through 6 PM Monday. Widespread snow, heavy at times, will fall. Total snowfall accumulations will be up to one foot for elevations above 10000 feet in the Snowy Range, with 4 to 10 inches under 10000 feet. 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected for the Sierra Madre and Southern Laramie Ranges.