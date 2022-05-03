A Foot Of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

Up to a foot of snow and winds of up to 40 miles per hour are possible in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountains tonight, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning this evening through Wednesday afternoon for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges of Southeast WY. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are expected, with local amounts up to 12+inches possible beneath heavier bands at elevations above 9000 feet. Gusty winds on Wednesday up to 30-40mph will cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow. Use extra caution if driving between Laramie and Rawlins this evening through Wednesday. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info

