A Brother, A Hero, A Friend: Casper Fire-EMS Honors Retired Firefighter John Miller

When it comes to first responders, the majority of them get into that line of work because they genuinely enjoy helping people. They enjoy serving others, saving others, and being of use to their community.

John Miller is one of those people.

Miller has served as a firefighter for the last 9 years and on Thursday, Casper Fire-EMS held a celebration for him as be embarks on the next chapter of his life and career.

Miller was joined by his wife and two children as his colleagues honored him with gifts, words, and well-wishes.

Casper Firefighters took to their Facebook page to share some of their words for John with the rest of the world as well.

"Today, Firefighter John Miller is moving on to the next chapter of his life after 9 years of service with City of Casper Fire-EMS Department," the post stated. "These words are for him: Brother, thank you for everything you’ve done for this community. Your hard work, dedication, and skill have made a difference on countless emergency calls and in the lives of countless citizens of Casper. There are no words that truly describe how much you mean to us. We wish you all the best on your next adventure. Don’t be shy, you’ll always be a Casper Firefighter! Congratulations!!!"

John Miller is a lot of things. He is strong. He is silent. He's funny. He's a construction worker, a businessman, a guitar player. Above all, he is a husband and a father. But he is also a hero; not just when he's in uniform, but at all times. Whether he's running into a burning building or rescuing a senior citizen from a stalled elevator, when John Miller is around, you know that you're safe. You're in good hands.

Photo Courtesy of Casper Firefighters

