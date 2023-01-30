A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today

Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate.

If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.

The full bill can be read here.

The committee is appearing at 4:00 p.m. MST today, Jan. 30. in the Capitol Extension, Room W002 in Cheyenne.

Get our free mobile app

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Bob Ide (R-District 29), Sen. Chris Rothfuss (D-District 9), and Sen. Lynn Hutchings (R-District 5).

Its companion bill in the Wyoming House of Representatives, H.B. 197, is co-sponsored by Rep. Ocean Andrew (R-District 46), Rep. Jared Olsen (R-District 11), Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-District 45), Rep. Cyrus Western (R-District 51), Rep. Daniel Singh (R-District 61), and Rep. Ken Pendergraft (R-District 29).

In addition to Wyoming, since the start of the 2023 legislative season the Defend the Guard Act has been introduced in New Hampshire, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Maine, and Missouri.

It is on track to be introduced in thirty states by the end of the year.

For more information about the Defend the Guard Act, please visit DefendTheGuard.US

Natrona County Public Library and Wyoming Game & Fish Serve as Voting Locations