95th Crimson Dawn Midsummer’s Eve Celebration Happening in June

The show must go on.

Despite the construction on Casper Mountain this year, Crimson Dawn's 95th Midsummer's Eve celebration will be happening as scheduled on June 21st at the Crimson Dawn Park and Museum.

Come rain or shine, this annual festival has been celebrated since June 21st, 1929.

If you're new to Casper or never gotten a chance to participate yourself you can expect an evening of magic, storytelling, and a yearly bonfire.

Cookies and hot chocolate follow the event.

"Bring your coat, your kids, and your friends and enjoy the magical story of Crimson Dawn as has been passed on for generations" notes the museum on their website.

The Crimson Dawn Museum is the original log cabin home of the Forslings: Neal, Jim, and thier two daughters Mary and Jean.

Inside you'll find several of Neal's paintings as well as artifacts found in the area.

You can find a wide-variety of her artwork at this online gallery, too.

