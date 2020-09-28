9 Pictures Showing That Fall Has Arrived On Casper Mountain

What started as a bit of a chill in the air early in the mornings, has changed to a definite bite of damp cold in the breeze.

The wind is back, and it has already brought a few days of snow.

It's Fall in Wyoming, and its presence can clearly be seen on our beautiful Casper Mountain.

Right now the best time to enjoy the gorgeous colors of Fall on Casper Mountain.

And, according to this map, this week is when you need to get out there and enjoy all the Fall beauty. On the map, they make it clear that if you wait too long you're going to miss your opportunity to see the full Fall splendor of the Wyoming mountains.

So, I hope you take the time to gather up your family and make the trip up there before it's covered in snow.